Two mothers’ fight to keep their children safe amid growing menace of ‘teen gangs’

Teenager Mohammad Oshan, 16, was returning home from school. He is a Class IX student at St Joseph Higher Secondary School in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

On his way home, a young man was following Oshan. He repeatedly asked him to look at a piece of paper. However, his behaviour seemed suspicious. At one point, Oshan ran into a shop and sought help from the people there. When the shopkeepers came outside, they saw that the young man had fled.

Recalling the incident, which took place about three months ago, Oshan’s mother Tamanna Yasmin told Prothom Alo that she was frightened when she heard about it from her son. Before this incident, two of her son’s friends had been victims of mugging in separate incidents. Their mobile phone and bicycle had been snatched by people of their own age.

Tamanna Yasmin and her husband Md Enayet Ullah live on Nurjahan Road in Mohammadpur. On 24 September, as Tamanna was speaking about these incidents at her home, Enayet Ullah and Oshan were sitting beside her. Tamanna said, “It’s very frightening. How long can you keep an eye on them all the time?”