Apratim murder, TikTok gangs, and our responsibility

According to AFP, more than 20 countries around the world have taken steps to restrict or ban children’s use of social media.

• Australia: A ban on users under 16 took effect in December 2025.

• Malaysia: The ban on users under 16 takes effect in June.

• Indonesia: In March, it announced a ban for users under 16.

• United Kingdom: Major platforms including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are blocked for users under 16.

• France: A ban for users under 15 takes effect on September 1.

That is not to say that bans are without problems. In Australia, teenagers are widely finding ways to circumvent the restrictions. But without legislation, platforms have no real accountability. And where accountability exists, there is now evidence that it can be enforced. In New Mexico, USA, a court fined Meta a total of $942 million.

The court found that Meta had knowingly ignored evidence that its platforms were addictive and could contribute to depression among teenagers. Subsequently, in settlements with U.S. states, Meta agreed to pay up to $17 billion over ten years. It also promised major changes to make its platforms safer for children.