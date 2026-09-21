Apratim’s killing: The state must take responsibility for children’s safety

The killing of 13-year-old Ishayat Shahriar Apratim in Cumilla is deeply heartbreaking and tragic. The class-seven student had left home carrying his mother’s mobile phone, saying he was going to take photographs with friends. The following day, his bloodied body was recovered from the forested area of Lalmai Hill.

It is difficult even to imagine that a child could be killed so brutally over a mobile phone. The loss suffered by Apratim’s parents and family is irreparable. We extend our deepest condolences to them.

Police have swiftly arrested the suspects. Evidence related to the killing and the mobile phone have also been recovered. This progress in the investigation is certainly important. But there is no room for complacency. It is the responsibility of the police to promptly arrest those accused after a crime has been committed.