Editorial
Apratim’s killing: The state must take responsibility for children’s safety
The killing of 13-year-old Ishayat Shahriar Apratim in Cumilla is deeply heartbreaking and tragic. The class-seven student had left home carrying his mother’s mobile phone, saying he was going to take photographs with friends. The following day, his bloodied body was recovered from the forested area of Lalmai Hill.
It is difficult even to imagine that a child could be killed so brutally over a mobile phone. The loss suffered by Apratim’s parents and family is irreparable. We extend our deepest condolences to them.
Police have swiftly arrested the suspects. Evidence related to the killing and the mobile phone have also been recovered. This progress in the investigation is certainly important. But there is no room for complacency. It is the responsibility of the police to promptly arrest those accused after a crime has been committed.
The question is: why could the child not be rescued alive after he went missing? Why are we failing to ensure an environment in which children can move around safely? Law and order cannot be judged solely by the ability to arrest suspects after a crime has been committed. Preventing crime and protecting citizens’ lives and property must be its primary benchmarks.
What is particularly concerning is that Apratim’s killing is not an isolated incident. According to Ain o Salish Kendra, the bodies of 36 missing children were recovered during the first eight months of the year. During the same period, 155 children died in various incidents, including murder, rape and abuse.
In addition, there were 99 cases involving suicide, mysterious deaths and the recovery of children’s bodies. According to police data, 15,717 children went missing during the first seven months of the year, of whom 2,038 were still missing at the time.
These figures paint a deeply alarming picture of public safety.
It is not only children whose lives are becoming increasingly unsafe. People’s lives in general are also at growing risk.
According to Police Headquarters data, 2,362 murder cases were filed across the country during the first eight months of the year—an average of 295 cases a month. The government must acknowledge that there are serious shortcomings in public safety. It must identify the causes of these shortcomings and establish effective preventive measures.
A general diary was filed after Apratim went missing, and an emergency alert was issued. Yet he could not be rescued alive. The speed and coordination of the police response during the first few hours after a child goes missing need to be examined. The effectiveness of the MUN Alert and helpline systems should also be assessed.
The ages of those allegedly involved in Apratim’s killing, and the nature of the crime, have also highlighted the alarming spread of juvenile crime. The activities of so-called juvenile gangs have been a longstanding concern in Bangladesh.
Allegations of links with political patronage, drugs, gambling, extortion and criminal networks are also longstanding. Yet operations often remain limited to detaining a few individuals. The influential figures behind them and the economic structures that sustain criminal activity remain intact.
The spread of drugs and gambling must be stopped. Opportunities for sports, cultural activities and mental health services should be expanded in educational institutions. At-risk adolescents and those who have dropped out of school must also be identified and provided with support.
Those responsible for Apratim’s killing must face an impartial investigation and a speedy trial. But that alone is not enough. The state must build a system in which no parent has to see the bloodied body of their child again. Ensuring that every child can leave home safely and return home safely is a fundamental responsibility of the state.