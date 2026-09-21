From disappearance to recovery of body: FIR details Apratim’s final 22 hours

Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, 13, the only child of Nahida Begum, an associate professor in the Department of Bangla at Comilla University, left home at around 3:30 pm last Friday carrying his mother’s iPhone. He said he was going out to take photographs with friends, but did not return home for hours.

At around 7:00 pm, his family called the phone, only to find that it had been switched off. They then began searching for him. At around 10:30 pm, Apratim’s father, KM Firoz Shahriar, filed a general diary (GD) at the police station.

The following day, Saturday, Apratim’s body was recovered at around noon from a wooded area of Lalmai Hill in the Sananda area adjacent to the university. His mother’s iPhone was not found with the body. There were also blunt-force injuries to his forehead and face.

At around 12:30 am on Saturday night, Apratim’s father filed a murder case with Sadar South Model Police Station against unidentified accused persons. Police have arrested three people in the case. One of them is Saiful Islam alias Tuhin, 19. Of the other two, one is 15 and the other 16. Police have also detained a 19-year-old named Siam for questioning.

The account of the incident given by Apratim’s father in the FIR provides a chronological picture of the period from his son’s disappearance until the recovery of his body.