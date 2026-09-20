Apratim murder: iPhone recovered from teenager detained based on CCTV footage

The iPhone taken from Ishayat Shahriar Apratim, 13, the only son of Nahida Begum, an associate professor in the Department of Bangla at Comilla University, after his murder has been recovered.

A team of Cumilla district police recovered the phone during a raid on a teenager’s home in the Salmanpur area, adjacent to Comilla University, at around 8:00 pm on Saturday. The teenager had been detained based on CCTV footage after Apratim went missing.

An official of the district police, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, confirmed the matter at around midnight on Saturday. He said the mystery surrounding the murder had already been solved.