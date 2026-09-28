A boy, a borrowed iPhone, and a culture that led to death

Nordic countries operate on something close to the opposite social contract. There is an old cultural code called the Law of Jante, first written down by the Danish-Norwegian author Aksel Sandemose in 1933, that boils down to a single instruction repeated ten different ways: do not think you are better than anyone else. It is not a law in the legal sense, but it shapes real behavior. Driving an expensive car or renovating a lavish kitchen in Oslo or Stockholm is more likely to draw quiet disapproval than admiration. Displaying wealth is read as a character flaw, not an achievement.

In social circles I have encountered in the United States as well, among people with stable, comfortable incomes, what phone or car someone owns simply never comes up in conversation. It is not a virtue people perform. It is just not a subject anyone treats as interesting.

I am not arguing Bangladesh should import Scandinavian social norms wholesale, and I know Bangladesh's history and constraints are its own. But I am arguing that a culture's answer to the question "what does a good life look like" shapes what a teenager thinks is worth having, worth taking, and in the worst cases, worth killing for.

There is a particular hypocrisy in how we talk about the West that I think is worth naming. We are quick, in everyday conversation, to call Western culture morally loose, materialistic, family-eroding, bad for children. And yet look at what we have actually imported. Not the modesty of the Law of Jante. Not the circles where nobody asks what phone you carry.

We imported the worst of it: the branding, the status display, the performance of a curated life for an audience of strangers, without importing the parts of that same culture that might have tempered it, the privacy norms, the discomfort with showing off, the professional cultures where your work speaks for you and your car does not.

We criticize the West for its excesses while quietly practicing a more anxious, less self-aware version of the same excess ourselves. That is not resisting Western influence. That is absorbing its weakest export and calling it tradition.