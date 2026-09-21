Behind Apratim’s killing: An iPhone, a Tk 5,000 debt and an ‘unequal friendship’

Police initially believed that 13-year-old Ishayat Shahriar Apratim had been lured away and killed simply to steal an iPhone. But as the investigation progressed, other details emerged: resentment over Tk 5,000 owed to someone, his “unequal friendship” with older youths, and an alleged lure to make TikTok videos.

Prothom Alo gathered these details by speaking to several officials involved in the investigation, local residents and others familiar with the case.

According to them, there had been a plan to take away the iPhone 17 Pro Max that Apratim was carrying. The people arrested in connection with the killing may also have had separate interests and grievances, they said.

At a district police press conference on Sunday, police said Apratim had been taken to an isolated wooded area in the Sananda part of Lalmai Hill as part of a plan to snatch his mother’s iPhone. When he resisted attempts to take the phone, he was struck on the head with bamboo sticks, police said.

District police said three people, including Saiful Islam alias Tuhin, had been arrested in the murder case filed by Apratim’s father. The other two are juveniles. Police are also investigating the involvement of another young man.

Police officers involved in the investigation have described the relationship between Apratim and the people arrested as an “unequal friendship”. The people Apratim associated with were not his classmates and were older than him. Investigators have also found photographs and videos of them together, as well as information about various videos made for TikTok.