“Progress is everywhere, if you know where to look”

We carefully coin our words publicly so that they do not offend the mighty powers or affect our visa applications. We do not even speak out about the injustice happening within our families because that may sound ungrateful or might offend senior members—or even our parents. We have become appeasing machines, minions of our own sanitising devices.

Talking about real social injustice sometimes causes ‘trouble’. Instead, we talk about climate change—but of course, we avoid mentioning the real actors behind it: the big economies that use third-world or low-cost labour countries for their productions. It’s safer to plant trees than question power. We praise eco-friendly packaging while ignoring factories choking rivers in distant villages. The climate crisis becomes a branding exercise, where guilt is outsourced and justice is optional—especially when the polluters sign the cheques.

Of course, we are also deeply committed to morality—a tidy, curated kind. We hold candlelight vigils for injustices we recognise—and maintain tasteful silence for those we do not. We choose our outrage with care. Selective indignation is a hallmark of maturity, after all. It shows that we have learned not to waste energy on everything. Especially things that make people uncomfortable in boardrooms.

We have also seen an evolution in language. Terms like “marginalised,” “underserved,” and “vulnerable” now come with elegant slide decks. We mention them in opening remarks, just before cutting the ribbon. Their struggles add depth to our speeches. They give our progress a bit of texture, like artisanal bread.