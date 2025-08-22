No room for complacency

The country has since staged an economic recovery and, by holding a fair election, has also achieved political stability. In its latest budget, Sri Lanka’s new government announced a range of welfare measures for ordinary citizens.

In June, Bangladesh’s interim government announced the 2025–26 fiscal year budget. But that budget did not include anything substantial for low- and limited-income groups. It was the same type of budget as before, with only minor adjustments here and there. In the July mass uprising, it was mostly working people who sacrificed their lives. What has this government done extra for them?

Pakistan had been in even greater economic distress than Bangladesh, with inflation exceeding 35 per cent. Like us, Pakistan also took loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But now its inflation has fallen, to less than half the rate in Bangladesh.

We have been saying for a long time that inflation cannot be brought under control simply by raising interest rates and reducing money supply. That has not worked. Even after one year of the interim government, inflation remains stuck at 8.5 per cent. It fell somewhat in June, but then rose again slightly in July.