Education for equality

It is said that education is the backbone of a nation. But if that backbone is bent by inequality, how can the nation stand tall? In Bangladesh today, the quality of education, access to it and future prospects still depend on one’s birth, income and connections. While children in cities advance with smart boards and modern learning materials, children outside the cities rely on limited resources and undertrained teachers. In other words, the education available in the city does not reach the outskirts. That is the reality.

This is not an individual failing, but a reflection of our systemic shortcomings. Our teachers are hardworking and dedicated, yet do they receive the same quality of training, the same opportunities, or the same resources? On one side there is abundance and on the other there is deprivation, struggle. This inequality remains the greatest crisis in Bangladesh’s education system today.