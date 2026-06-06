How far has Awami League changed in the past two years

A large segment of the younger generation had developed a negative perception of Awami League, yet there has been little in the party’s activities or rhetoric that appears aimed at improving that image.

Questions remain about how much the party has been able to cultivate leadership capable of attracting young people after its downfall. At the same time, it is worth considering how receptive young people are to political narratives built around the ideals of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu.

In the period following 1975, Awami League experienced internal divisions and organisational fractures, but during the current crisis we have not seen anything similar to that extent.

Although there has been speculation about a “refined Awami League,” the party’s leaders and activists do not appear to have responded enthusiastically to that idea. Instead, they seem intent on moving forward centered around Sheikh Hasina. This has become fairly clear.

We do not know to what extent former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to reorganise the party’s leaders and activists, but clips of her regularly participating in virtual meetings have been circulating online.

The rhetoric in these clips still contains harsh attacks and denunciations. Alongside criticism of various irregularities of the interim government, there is also a tendency toward “settling scores” or “getting even,” which people are unlikely to view as normal or acceptable.

A wave of politics driven by revenge and retaliation is currently underway. Amid this trend, messages calling for “revenge” are being regularly communicated through social media by leaders of Awami League. This suggests that the politics of the future could become increasingly conflict-ridden.