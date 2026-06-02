When the banned party becomes the Talk of the Nation

The second anniversary of the 2024 mass uprising is still some way off and already the air is already thick with talk of the ousted party’s return. From village tea stalls to city street corners, the subject keeps resurfacing in conversations. The unease is most visible among those who helped bring the party down, as well as among those who wanted it banned or welcomed its prohibition. In many circles, the debate has turned into a blame game, with everyone pointing fingers at each other.

Curiously, the party itself has no official representation in this national ‘talk of the town.’ As a banned organisation, you won’t see any of their representatives appearing on television talk shows or speaking publicly under their own banner. For now, no media outlet seems to be willing to take that risk. Legal complications remain, so does the fear of public backlash.

Yet the discussions have not subsided. If anything, they have grown louder. On Facebook and beyond, speculation, arguments and rumours are circulating with remarkable intensity. The question is: where is this talk coming from? Is it driven by genuine public fear, by a wavering of political conviction? Or is it a carefully crafted narrative pushed by others?