Legal and constitutional questions over cancellation of the governor's tenure

As a result, the governor’s position cannot be simply equated with the conventional administrative structure of the constitution. Hence, the removal of a governor should also be governed by special laws. Globally, the removal of a key figure in this position is not considered lightly or purely for political whims.

Article 134 of the Constitution of Bangladesh states that persons in the service of the Republic shall hold office during the pleasure of the President. This provision gives rise to the ''Doctrine of Pleasure''.

The Doctrine of Pleasure implies that the employment is held ''during the pleasure of the President,'' meaning a person remains in the position as long as the President wishes. The government cannot add extraneous or arbitrary bases for dismissal. The President's satisfaction must be objective, not whimsical.

The question is whether the Governor of Bangladesh Bank is a ''person in the service of the Republic.'' If he holds an independent office created under a specific law with distinct terms of employment, then the principle of ''during the pleasure of the President'' may not apply directly and freely to him.

As there are explicit conditions, qualifications, and criteria for disqualification specified in special law for removal, the President's pleasure should not mean arbitrary or personal decision; instead, it should be an administrative satisfaction reached on an objective, reasonable, and relevant basis. For these reasons, the position of governor cannot simply be equated with the traditional administrative framework of the constitution.

By order of the President, Ahsan H Mansur was appointed as the Governor of Bangladesh Bank for four years under section 10(5) of the Bangladesh Bank Order on 13 August 2024. According to the same order, on 25 February, the remaining term of his contract was canceled by presidential order. The cancellation notice from the Financial Institutions Division did not cite any section of the Bangladesh Bank Order.