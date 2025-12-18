Opinion
Naysayers are never happy, what did they expect?
Naysayers are never happy. Now that the authoritarian rule of Awami League is out of the way, they spare no pains to find fault at every step. "The prices of essentials are spiralling," "There's been a murder in Mohammedpur," "The roads are jammed 24/7," There no foreign investment," "Business is bad," "Education is in a total mess," and so on and so forth.
Yes, these may be valid contentions, endemic problems the country has inherited over the past three decades from a regime focussed on building fame, fortune and fantasies for a single family (along with a few selected 'friends with benefits').
Most of the whiners are those who directly or indirectly benefitted from the Awami League rule. And this, unfortunately, includes persons of my own profession too, scribes who signed up to aid and abet in the nefarious deeds of the government at the time
What did these naysayers expect? That Hasina would flee and the country would flow with milk and honey? That her corrupt and criminal cronies would disappear into thin air? That their ill-gotten wealth would automatically pop-out of their offshore accounts into the hands of the poor (from whom it was stolen in the first place)?
Truth be told, most of the whiners are those who directly or indirectly benefitted from the Awami League rule. And this, unfortunately, includes persons of my own profession too, scribes who signed up to aid and abet in the nefarious deeds of the government at the time, turning a blind eye to the enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, repression, crime and corruption. Kowtowing to Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of the time, they surreptitiously, and not so surreptitiously, amassed wealth beyond their wildest dreams. They scoffed at the reports that revealed the crime and corruption, and dished out nothing but sycophancy with a side of subservience and a dollop of fawning and flattery.
Enough of the past and fast forward to the present
The interim government, there is no denying, has its fair share of flaws and weaknesses. But then again, it is an interim government. Its mandate had basically been reforms and the election. Reforms haven't been easy and it looks like it will be up to the elected government to do the job. Cynics may not believe they will do so, but let's wait and see. Lessons have been learned and reforms will benefit the country as a whole. Not easy, but who said governing a country was easy?
At least, the election schedule has been announced. That drew a huge sigh of relief all around. It is obvious the interim government has been floundering in the face of all overt and covert efforts to foil its functioning. And, as I said, who said governing a country was easy? Wily politicians find it a Herculean task, and this here is a motley crew of NGO-wallas, human rights activists, doctors, lawyers, (no tinkers or tailors, I think), et al. Intentions A+, Implementation? Could be better.
That frost needs to thaw. Neighbours need to be neighbours, sorting out differences with diplomacy... with bouquets, not brickbats.
The recent shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi has been a sad, bad incident. The person identified as the main shooter has also been identified as involved with the politics of Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League. Yet the "naysayers" (read: pro-AL, anti-interim government and others), claim he is a Shibir activist. They make such contentions with no evidence, but spread such rumours on social media for those who want to believe.
But the incident is certainly not to be taken lightly. Danger lurks in shadows as the election nears. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is due to arrive in Dhaka on 25 December and there are concerns for his security too. After all, with Khaleda Zia critically ill, he is the strength of the party and he has been a strong presence even sitting in London. So foes will be happy to see him out of the way and disrupt the situation further. Hence, their application to import bullet proof cars.
Meanwhile, sitting in India Hasina continues instigating unrest with provocative statement and directives. The interim government has requested the Indian government to ensure she does not do so from their territory. There has been a summoning of each other's high commissioners as the frosty relations grow frostier. That frost needs to thaw. Neighbours need to be neighbours, sorting out differences with diplomacy... with bouquets, not brickbats.
The way ahead?
The election is the answer. The only answer. No matter who comes to power, holding a free and fair and safe election is imperative. The rumour mongers say the election won't be held (wishful thinking?) They must be proven wrong. They will go out to prove themselves right, but they must not be allowed that space. No complacence or lenience is acceptable on this head. No way. Bangladesh needs to go ahead. The people need to go ahead to the future they have envisioned. It is a doable task. We've driven out ogres and fascist fiends. The job's half done. Let's do the rest. It's difficult, but who said it would be easy?
