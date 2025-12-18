Naysayers are never happy, what did they expect?

What did these naysayers expect? That Hasina would flee and the country would flow with milk and honey? That her corrupt and criminal cronies would disappear into thin air? That their ill-gotten wealth would automatically pop-out of their offshore accounts into the hands of the poor (from whom it was stolen in the first place)?

Truth be told, most of the whiners are those who directly or indirectly benefitted from the Awami League rule. And this, unfortunately, includes persons of my own profession too, scribes who signed up to aid and abet in the nefarious deeds of the government at the time, turning a blind eye to the enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, repression, crime and corruption. Kowtowing to Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of the time, they surreptitiously, and not so surreptitiously, amassed wealth beyond their wildest dreams. They scoffed at the reports that revealed the crime and corruption, and dished out nothing but sycophancy with a side of subservience and a dollop of fawning and flattery.