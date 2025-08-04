From darkness to dawn: A year since 5 August

The July-August uprising was a turning point. The movement’s success lay in its spontaneity and the invisible momentum that powered it forward. And when Hasina fled and her government fell, it was not just the fall of a regime, it was a reclamation of civic agency.

Being neutral, respected both at home and abroad, and non-partisan Professor Muhammad Yunus emerged as a unifying figure. There really was no one else at that moment to take on this daunting role. The military, mercifully, declined to take over and thus earned public respect. And so, the interim government was installed. It was a medley of youth and experience. It may not be a perfect machine, may not be running the country like clockwork, but they are not here to stay. This is just a transition. They are doing the dirty work, cleaning up the debris of the past as much as they can, before an elected government takes over. All that the people want is democracy, that no power-hungry dictator ever grips the country again.

That the interim government is struggling to do the job should not come as a surprise. They have inherited a politicised bureaucracy, a politicised law enforcement system, a debt-ridden economy, a legal structure compromised by years of corruption and abuse, and more. The government has been striving to bring about reforms and rebuild trust.

But people are not patient. They are relieved at the end of autocratic rule, but they want results. There is rising impatience, a frustration at the lack of tangible change. Economic hardship persists. Justice moves at a slow pace.

Elements of the past Awami regime, as well as foreign powers none too pleased with the change, are ready to fan the flames, using all tactics, even the dirty ploy of misinformation and fake news, to deride the government and instigate unrest.

But the people are no fools. When all sorts of false videos pop up -- ranging from Hasina’s “imminent return” to fabricated discrepancies in the present government -- public reaction is mixed. Those who want to believe it, do so. And even those who don’t may use it to fan rumours and create a ruckus. But generally speaking, the people are politically savvy, and even tech-savvy. They are well aware of AI, and years of deception by the past government's political propaganda has made them wary, even cynical.