‘What crime did I commit?’

Across the world, there are many examples of “Truth and Reconciliation.” Political conflicts, clashes, violence and loss of life do happen. Still, at the end of the day, people long for peace. They want to forgive and forget, to live together in harmony. Bangladesh is not without its share of peace-loving, sensitive individuals. They too hope that the Awami League will take a truthful and honest position regarding its responsibilities, acknowledge its actions, admit its mistakes and ask for forgiveness. If there are indeed ten million Awami League supporters in the country, can the nation be rebuilt while excluding them?

Political reconciliation in countries like Canada, South Africa, Rwanda, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia happened relatively quickly. Canada not only formally apologised, with remorse and repentance, for the unjust and inhumane treatment of indigenous peoples over a span of 100 to 150 years, but is also providing compensation.

Under British colonial influence, indigenous children in Canada were taken to boarding schools to learn English and adopt European customs. They were subjected to inhumane treatment and many of them died. Those boarding schools were shut down after World War II. Even so, the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) did not stop. Canada’s willingness to admit its mistakes and express regret has reduced its national shame and enhanced its dignity.

In South Africa, much of Nelson Mandela’s political life was spent in prison under the rule of the white regime. The oppression and repression of Black people were beyond description. Upon coming to power, Mandela could have unleashed a bloodbath of revenge against the white perpetrators. But instead, he established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).