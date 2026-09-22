Fuel price hike: Who will bear the burden

The recent increase in fuel oil prices will not remain confined to filling stations. Its impact will gradually spread across almost all sectors of the economy. Inflation has been high for several years. The purchasing power of common people is under pressure, while private investment remains weak. It is in precisely such a situation that fuel oil prices have been increased. Therefore, the concern is not merely the higher price of fuel; rather, the bigger question is how much pressure its indirect effects will put on the overall price level through the transport, food, agriculture, industry and services sectors. More importantly, there appears to be no clear government strategy to deal with this new inflationary pressure.

Diesel is the most important fuel in Bangladesh’s economy. It is used at various stages of transport, agriculture, industry and power generation. Therefore, when diesel prices rise, the cost of transporting goods increases first. The cost of operating buses and trucks rises, so does the cost of irrigation, as well as the cost of running generators and various types of machinery. Businesses generally do not bear all of these additional costs themselves. Over time, a large portion of them is passed on to consumers through higher product prices.