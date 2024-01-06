Awami League’s ‘democracy’ model smarter than China's

Members of the 14-party alliance, and two new parties - Trinomool BNP and BNM - are among the other contestants in the election slated for 7 January. Despite negotiations for an extended period, the ruling party relinquished only six constituencies for them but the candidates of those parties have been facing stiff challenges from Awami League’s independent candidates.

When the election commission gave registration to the Trinomul BNP and BNM, ignoring several already established political parties, it became clear that these are the ‘king’s parties’ this time.

Though the two parties time and reiterated that a number of big leaders of BNP will join them soon, at the end of the day this was proven to be nothing but a tall talk.

By this time, it has become clear that what is going to happen on 7 January is nothing but a formality of how many constituencies the governing party will retain, and relinquish how many seats for the party’s independent candidates, for the 14-party alliances, for the BNM and Trinomool BNP and above all the Jatiya Party.

That means, there is not a single party in the election that could pose a challenge, even if theoretically, to the government’s returning to power. People who know only the ABC of democracy also know the party that cannot challenge a governing party’s staying in power, even in theory, is not an opposition in democracy.

At this point, let’s review some of the fundamental characteristics of China’s political system.