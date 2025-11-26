National election and women: Will the gap between manifesto promises, implementation finally end?

If everything goes according to plan, Bangladesh’s long-awaited 13th national parliamentary election will be held within the next three months. Although there is still public uncertainty about how fairly the interim government will be able to conduct the election, political parties have already begun preparing vigorously. And as part of those preparations, we may soon receive their election manifestos. However, long before any formal manifesto announcements, we are already hearing various promises through speeches and public meetings.

Among these, a topic that has recently drawn particular discussion is political leaders’ positions on women’s rights and professional lives. For instance, regarding reducing the working hours of employed women, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, has said that if the party comes to power, women’s work hours will be reduced from eight hours to five. He further stated, “Employers will pay for five working hours, and the government will pay wages for the remaining three hours. Those who do household work will be honoured as Ratnogarbha (mothers of value) mothers.”