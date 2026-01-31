Bangladesh's risks in new world order

The global system is at a strange juncture. The Liberal World Order, established after the Second World War, is gradually crumbling before our eyes. However, this structure was initially created to prevent wars.

After the end of the Second World War, leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Soviet union understood one thing: a subsequent world war could destroy not just Europe but all of civilisation. Thus, through the initiatives of these countries and institutions like the United Nations, the IMF (International Monetary Fund), and the World Bank, this entire system was built.

The main mandate of the United Nations was straightforward—to prevent a third world war. From that perspective, this system has been partially successful. There have been wars in places such as Vietnam, Korea, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Iraq, but no additional world wars have occurred.

Following the end of the Cold War, many thought that the era of wars was coming to an end. The Soviet union collapsed, and Washington and its allies declared themselves victors. Francis Fukuyama wrote "The End of History" to demonstrate that liberal democracy and market economy were now humanity's ultimate destination.