Politics: Who are challenging the moral basis of the uprising

A powerful earthquake is followed by aftershocks. These aftershocks dissipate the dislocations caused by the main quake. Scientific studies show that the first day after an earthquake produces the highest number of aftershocks, which then halve the next day, gradually declining over time.

A bloody popular uprising generates many aftershocks in a similar way. These aftershocks play a role in managing the post-uprising situation. A year has passed since the July Uprising, and naturally, by now, the rate of aftershocks should have declined significantly. Yet the political developments in Bangladesh suggest otherwise. It appears that certain actors or political forces are deliberately attempting to prolong the aftershocks. They seem unaware that what was legitimate and acceptable immediately after the uprising is no longer so a year later.

It is often said that in matters of love, war, or revolution, all is justified. Yet there are limits to where and when such action should stop. German-American political theorist Herbert Marcuse argued that any violent revolution may be justified, but if it does not conclude swiftly, it risks losing its moral foundation.