Awami League's activities banned, what is the position on Jamaat?

The history of banning political parties in Bangladesh is quite old. During the early days of the Liberation War, the Awami League was banned, and later on, Jamaat-e-Islami was also prohibited. Subsequently, these parties returned to politics. During the July mass uprising in 2024, when the fall of the Awami League government was inevitable, just a few hours before it happened, Jamaat-e-Islami and their student organization were declared banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The dirty trick played by the Awami League government by banning the political party lasted only a few days. After their oppressive regime's fall, the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami was lifted by the court.

A few months after the interim government, led by Professor Yunus, took charge, a gazette was published on 12 May 2025, prohibiting all activities of the Awami League and its affiliates, one of the country's oldest and leading parties during the Liberation War, in response to demands from several political party leaders. Until the trial of the July massacre, the party's activities were banned. Later, the International Crimes Tribunal's law was amended to commence trials of Awami League leaders and workers, leading to their registration being suspended by the Election Commission, thus excluding them from the thirteenth national election.