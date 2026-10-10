Return of poverty: Where are gaps in the development narrative?

The success in poverty reduction in Bangladesh was once one of the strongest examples in development discussions. For many years, a positive relationship was observed between growth, exports, remittances, and improvements in social indicators with poverty reduction.

However, recent trends show a clear disruption in this continuity. According to the World Bank, the poverty rate in the country has increased for four consecutive years. During this period, approximately 8 million people have fallen below the poverty line. Additionally, around 61. 25 million people are in such a vulnerable position.

The economy has grown, but the question of how widely the benefits of that growth have reached people in terms of income, employment and security can no longer be ignored. Over the past few years, high inflation has been one of the major blows to low- and middle-income people. In particular, food inflation has quickly eroded the real income of poor families.