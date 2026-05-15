Fighting and killings have become commonplace

There's a saying that Bangalees are easily satisfied. In a speech, Maulana Bhashani mentioned, ‘The people of this country would be happy just having rice and lentils twice a day. ’ The maulana, while engaging in politics, roamed the markets, fields, and public places, mingling with people. He observed that many don't even manage to get simple rice and lentils twice a day.

The country faced a food crisis and mismanagement. Silent famine lingered throughout the year. During the 1954 elections, Abul Kasem Fazlul Huq, better known as ‘Sher-e-Bangla’ and president of the Jukta Front (United Front), promised in public meetings that they would ensure rice and lentils for everyone if elected.

Common people didn’t read the manifesto or understand the politics of agendas; they voted for the United Front, hoping for dal-bhat (rice and lentils). The opposite is also true. Some cannot avail even a simple meal, while others, despite having abundant wealth, cannot curb their greed.

People do whatever it takes to survive. Some struggle from dawn till dusk but can’t arrange a day’s meal, while others are desperate to seize money or assets earned from others' hard labour and sweat. In pursuing this, they attack and even commit murder. How many lives are lost due to the negligence or carelessness of those responsible for the citizens’ welfare? Individuals kill individuals, and so does the state its citizens.