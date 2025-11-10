Foreign companies at port and story of turning it into another Singapore

The interim government is reportedly exerting considerable pressure to lease out the New Mooring Terminal of Chittagong Port to an Abu Dhabi–based company named DP World, without any tender process. Although no agreement has yet been signed, newspapers have reported that officials from the company are already visiting the port. The Chief Adviser has also called for resisting those who oppose the initiative. Meanwhile, port tariffs have been significantly increased—even though the port is already profitable—causing distress to the national economy and business community. The only apparent reason for such a move is to ensure high profits for foreign companies.

Efforts to lease Chittagong Port to foreign companies first began around 1997. At that time, it was repeatedly claimed that the port’s operational capacity was far below requirements and that its future was at risk. It was argued that unless a new container terminal was built under the management of a foreign company—by leasing out part of the port to an American firm—Bangladesh would face serious danger.

On 3 March 1997, a British consortium submitted a proposal to build a “private port” within the Chittagong Port area. Later that year, on 29 December, the American company SSA submitted a similar proposal.