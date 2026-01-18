How an authoritarian system changes social relationships

Through various divisions, we can reach a position, which we can see as a process of dialectical development within society. But problems arise when, in trying to establish this ideological political philosophy, we enter a kind of retaliatory political practice. Where we see a lack of tolerance and mutual trust and faith, this lack of tolerance and trust does not only remain confined to the political sphere but also affects our daily interactions indirectly, it causes negative changes in our social relationships.

As a result, a lack of trust in each other forces us to be suspicious of each other, which we begin to practice unknowingly in our minds. Consequently, the lack of mutual trust and belief is more visible nowadays than ever before. Above all, political differences of opinion seem to become the source of daily divisions, which are turning into enmity.

Even after a year of the mass uprising, standing before an election, we see a different situation. In contrast to the past, a new influential group has emerged due to the politics of revenge, whose thoughts and behaviours seem to follow those of the authoritarians.

As a result, we do not see any effort to include dissenters in our society. Our political culture is changing the current public sphere in this way, and through this, our public sphere is gradually contracting. When the public sphere is supposed to practice reasoned debate and tolerance, it often turns into an area of control for the powerful, which is a deep crisis precursor for democracy.