What do leaders want to display to foreign guests?

The government didn't allow BNP to hold a rally on 10 December last year in front of its party office citing reasons that the rally cannot be held blocking roads resulting in sufferings of the people. The rally was not even allowed despite holding a series of meetings. The rally was at last permitted at Golapbagh ground near Kamalapur railway station. Although democratic norms could not be maintained, the obstinate behaviour of the government could be established.

However, the government has allowed the BNP to hold a rally at Naya Paltan on Wednesday. On the same day, BNP and 36 like-minded parties held rallies at different spots in the capital. Not only that, the ruling Awami League has held a peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mokarram National Mosque.

BNP set the date of the rally on 10 December, Saturday. It was the weekend. People had to suffer less. However, the government and the opposition are holding rallies on the streets during the office period.

People had questions, what will happen in Dhaka and outside on 12 July? If all political parties hold rallies in the traffic-congested city, the traffic system in the city would collapse. Our politics is to make all streets of the people dysfunctional, not for making it functional.

Disrupting public life, the government and the opposition are declaring their programmes, targeting the election and protecting the voting rights of the people. Both the camps want to show that they have huge public support. What are they doing for this? They have held rallies disrupting public life in Dhaka. We saw such rallies during the regime of Ershad.

At the time, Awami League-BNP said they wanted voting rights. During the BNP regime, Awami League said they wanted voting rights. Now BNP and their associates are raising the same voice during the regime of Awami League.