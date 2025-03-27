What impact will Yunus' visit to China have on Bangladesh?

Diplomatic activities between Bangladesh and China have notably increased after the formation of an interim government under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus following the student-people's uprising. Following the fall of the Hasina government, China quickly expressed support for the newly formed Yunus government and pledged to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation.

On 12 October last year, after Professor Yunus assumed power, two Chinese warships visited Bangladesh on a goodwill tour, which had a significant impact on the military and diplomatic relations between the two countries. Additionally, after the downfall of the Hasina government, Chinese authorities began regular meetings with almost all of Bangladesh’s active political parties and invited their representatives to China, signaling a new horizon in bilateral diplomacy. The most significant part of this ongoing diplomatic progress is expected to be the Chief Advisor’s visit to China.

The Chief Advisor’s visit to China is particularly significant as it occurs during a period when a large portion of the population is dissatisfied with India. The excessive closeness between the now-defunct authoritarian Awami League and India, indiscriminate killings of innocent Bangladeshis at the border, and the failure to receive a fair share of water resources have led to increasing public resentment towards India. As a result, diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and India are at a low point. In such a context, the Chief Advisor’s visit to China could have a significant impact on Bangladesh’s economy, and in the long run, also play a crucial role in regional and global geopolitics.