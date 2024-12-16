Victory Day in a different context

While gossiping with a student of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) near Mohammadpur Fertility Services and Training Centre (MFSTC) recently, the ninth-grader seems to be shy as he was unknown. He was standing as his shoes were being polished by a shoeshine. I was also waiting to get my slippers repaired. He was dressed in a white shirt and pants, his school uniform, and in course of our conversation I told him that my son also studies in DRMC. He became a bit friendly and asked in which class my son was in. I said he is in Class VII.

When asked how his school was doing now, the boy answered, fine. The conversation was being held after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August. He hinted at some changes including academic curriculum and introduction of exam. In reply to a query, he said, "Now I can eat the tiffin provided by the college as it is a bit better. Earlier, I couldn't as the quality was not good." When asked whether there is a corruption in tiffin supply, the student smiled. I also told him that my son never ate tiffin provided by the school. This proves irregularities and corruption have penetrated in every nook and corner of the society. Even former ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a press conference said her peon had taken away Tk 4 billion.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina, the media, whose freedom was curbed during the last 15 and half years, started publishing reports of mind-boggling corruption, embezzlement and money laundering. On 2 November at a seminar in Dhaka, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman said evidence has been found that 17 billion dollars has been laundered using formal medium like banks. Based on different incidents, it can be estimated that on an average 12 to 15 billion have been laundered from Bangladesh annually.