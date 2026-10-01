When patriarchy reaches the immigration desk

The recent High Court case involving three women who were stopped from travelling to Nepal took me back to an incident I experienced in 2017.

I was travelling to Nepal alone.

I remember the immigration officer vividly. Not because he was particularly rude or aggressive, but because of the nature of the questions he asked me.

I handed over my passport. He began turning its pages, stopping at some of the visas from my previous travels.

“Why did you travel Europe?”

I told him that I had attended a course on gender and political discourse.

He looked at me and asked, “What is gender?”

Then came another question: “So, you are a feminist?”

What followed was a series of questions about my private life. My marital status, what did my father do and why was I travelling alone? I answered them all.

I remained calm because, at an airport immigration desk, the person asking the questions holds institutional authority. You have a flight to catch. You do not know whether challenging the officer will create a problem. So you answer. You cooperate. You move on.

It's not whether an immigration officer has the right to ask questions. Of course, immigration authorities have legitimate powers. International travel is regulated. Passports, visas, identity, security concerns and legal restrictions are all matters that can properly be examined.

The issue begins when the state moves from asking, “Are you legally entitled to travel?” to asking, “What kind of woman are you, and who has authorised you to do this?”

Those are two entirely different questions.