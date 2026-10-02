Freedom of expression may once again come under threat

The scope of the draft’s definitions of defamation and “demeaning” is almost limitless. As with the controversial Digital Security Act, the draft uses the colonial-era Penal Code of 1860 as the benchmark for defining defamation, while expanding its scope further. It includes information, data, or statements intended to damage a person’s “reputation, dignity, or character” that are “false, distorted, misleading, insulting, or harmful," even when such content is generated, edited, or altered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Similarly, “demeaning” is defined as “damaging a person’s dignity, honour, reputation, or social standing through any words, conduct, publication, indication, or activity that causes the person to appear to others as humiliated, insignificant, inferior, or dishonorable, or that harms their social standing or reputation.”

If the definitions of “defamation” and “demeaning” are analyzed side by side, it becomes clear that reporting on, or strongly criticising, corruption involving a politician, a government minister or ministry, or any state institution could very easily be treated as an offence under this provision.

Even memes, satire, or political cartoons on social media could potentially be brought within its scope and become grounds for legal action. This is because any political meme or cartoon may satirize the political position of one leader or another.

Those in power could easily claim that such content has damaged their “dignity, reputation, or social standing.” It is worth noting that the definition of “demeaning” adds “indication” alongside words, conduct, and publications.

Similarly, those in power could claim that a news report, article, discussion, or any piece of information has damaged their reputation or character. Moreover, in the definition of defamation, the vague categories of reputation, character, and dignity are not merely paired with “false” or “distorted” information; the word “misleading” has also been added. Here, the word “misleading” is itself, quite literally, misleading.