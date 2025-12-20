Attack on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star and old politics in a new garb

On the night of Thursday, 18 December 2025, a series of violent incidents occurred one after another. A group of extremists attacked the offices of the country’s two most important newspapers, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, setting fires. They then moved on to the renowned cultural institution Chhayanaut, followed by attacks on Udichi.

In Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, a young Hindu man was beaten to death over allegations of religious defamation. After the killing, his body was tied to a tree and set on fire. A journalist, who served as the president of a press club in Khulna, was shot dead.

Destruction and attacks occurred in multiple locations. Videos circulated one after another on Facebook, showing various scenes: in some, senior journalist Nurul Kabir is being attacked; in others, destruction and arson are visible. A young female journalist from The Daily Star wrote on Facebook that she was struggling to breathe due to the smoke. More than 30 journalists were trapped on the roof of The Daily Star building at the time the fire was set below. They were rescued several hours later. This raises a critical question: Were the attackers targeting only the buildings, or were the people inside them also part of the target?