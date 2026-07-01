When will the budget move beyond the boundary of numbers?

We have a natural weakness for numbers. Whenever a subject is reflected through numbers, we tend to believe it to be definitive and true. However, numbers are an arithmetic aspect, and we often forget the important analytical frameworks, concepts, and values that lie behind the abstraction of numbers, as often happens during budget analysis and discussions. This has been true for this year’s budget debate as well.

Numerous figures and data have been raised in the discussion and analysis of Bangladesh's budget for 2026-27, sparking debates over various numerical aspects of the budget. Since a country’s budget is its annual economic balance sheet, numbers, data, and monetary accounts will naturally be included. These are undoubtedly important, but the fundamental question that remains after all the numbers, data, income-expenditure, surplus-deficit, and allocation is how much comfort will this bring to people's lives and how much will it improve their living standards? A budget should be for the people—thus, Bangladesh's budget needs to go beyond the boundary of numbers.

In that context, it's important to note that beyond numbers, data, and numerical structures, every budget should have a developmental philosophy. Does a budget believe that a country's material development is everything, or does it hold the philosophy that human development is the end goal of progress?