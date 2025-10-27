What did we gain in exchange for $32b reserve?

Nobel laureate economist Milton Friedman has a theory about economic recessions and recovery—the Guitar String Theory of Recessions. It can be explained like this: imagine a guitar string. If you pull the string down and then release it, it quickly returns to its original position.

Friedman said the economy behaves similarly to this guitar string. When a recession hits, the economy is “pulled down”: production falls, income declines, and employment drops. But once the causes of the recession disappear—demand rises, interest rates fall, and policy support is provided—the economy quickly bounces back. In other words, the deeper the recession, the faster the recovery should be.

This theory was first questioned after the deep global recession of 2008–09. The recovery then was not rapid; it was slow, weak, and uneven. Economists argued that the economy does not always behave like a guitar string because sometimes a recession is so severe that the string “snaps”—structural damage occurs, and recovery becomes slow or incomplete.

Bangladesh’s economy has effectively been in a recession since 2020. The first cause was the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These events affected nearly all economies worldwide. Most countries have since emerged from recession, but Bangladesh has struggled. In fact, structural damage was caused by the previous Awami League government, which destabilised the macroeconomy.