We have been belittled in the eyes of the world

Though the Digital Security Act (DSA) was passed to curb crimes committed using the digital medium, the law is being indiscriminately used against the news media and the political opposition. I have always been against this law. The law is being misused in most cases.

The image of Bangladesh is being tarnished globally due to the Digital Security Act. I saw a news report on Saturday that says that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has urged to suspend the implementation of the Digital Security Act. Many other human rights organisations have termed the law as anti-human rights. We have been belittled before the world. This is shameful.