A leader's DNA, a state's institutions

Trump lost the cases in various states on significant points. The judge in Pennsylvania, of his party camp, dismissed his case with a severe reprimand. And then the senator of his party there appealed to him to accept the election results.

When Amy Coney Barrett was appointed to the Supreme Court, the Republicans gained a 6-3 majority. But no one, not even Trump, imagined that these judges would overturn the mandate of the people to ensure Trump's victory. There are certain controversies regarding the US judiciary, but it does not have any such precedent of standing nakedly against public mandate.

What Trump may do now is try to exert his influence in the states where Biden won by a narrow margin and where the Republicans are the majority in the legislature. He may use the state legislature to cancel the people's mandate and snatch the results of the 14 December electoral vote in this manner. He has tried to do so already in Michigan. But two Republican legislators there, even after meeting him, have said that they will not go outside of the law.

Such an unbelievable move is not likely to happen in any other state either. Personal avarice cannot destroy an institution there, and certainly not when it comes to such an important matter as the national election.

We all have seen what Trump has been doing and what is happening in his country. But perhaps we fail to see what has not happened in his country. The voters in Trump's country were not prevented from going to the polling centres nor were his opposition polling agents thrust out of the centres. The police were not used to attack the opposition or file cases against them. It was not possible to use the administration, the court or the election system in the interests of an individual or a party. The voting did not begin even a minute before the election, no one openly stuffed the ballot boxes and the media there was not gagged.