Are the black laws of autocracy still stalking us?

In Sheikh Hasina's eyes I had gradually become her formidable foe. The first big blow I received from Awami League was during the 2013 city corporation elections in Barishal, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet. We analysed the affidavits of the mayor candidates in those elections and held a press conference on behalf of SHUJAN. All of the mayoral candidates of Awami League were the incumbent mayors on their way out. We pointed out that their incomes, wealth and debts were sky-high compared to the BNP candidates. After the press conference, newspapers headlines read "The Magic Wand of Power".

Those in power immediately came up with a press release accusing us of fabricating figures to spread lies about their mayor candidates. Our facts and figures were based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates to the election commission. In the subsequent elections too, we highlighted the various discrepancies. We faced all sorts of threats.

Then there was the eleventh Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election of 2018. Prior to that on 4 August 2018, students and youth involved in the safe roads movement were forced to leave the streets in face of assault from the police and the "helmet forces". The renowned photographer Shahidul Alam was arrested.

On that day the American ambassador Marica Bernicat had come to my house at attend a farewell dinner in her honour. On her way back home, her convoy was attacked by goons of the ruling party. My house came under attack too. The objective of the attack was to deliver a clear message to the foreign diplomats and the local civil society ahead of the national election.

During the attack, we called 999. The police arrived after it was all over. They left without even talking to us. The next day when I went to the police station, they didn't even want to record our case. A few days later they made our complaint into a case. In the charge-sheet the police claimed that we were were hatching a conspiracy with the US ambassador at my house.