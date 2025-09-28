Railway journey: 200 exciting years of passenger trains

A number of officials and employees used to live in Ishwardi and commuted to their office and home using the “pilot train”.

The other set of railway tracks were for the long-distance trains. Those tracks were set up on the land which was a few feet elevated from the surrounding area, thus creating a nice slope for sitting by the tracks at a safe distance and chatting and passing the time amid light and wind, and the vibrations of trains sometimes.

The area was just over a kilometer away from our homes. So we used to go there to hang out regularly and feel the vibrations of the train. At that time I was not familiar with the term “ trainspotting”, a very British habit of watching trains passing by from a very close distance.

My friend Raju and I didn't realise we nwere born trainspotters. In fact the evening we came to know that we share this hobby, we thought it to be a bit peculiar at that time, and a friendship started growing.

We regularly would go trainspotting. Sometimes we would go to the station and walk around the railway junction. By then we knew Ishwardi is one of the largest railway junctions of Bangladesh. There were many freight trains, abandoned for a long time on the railway tracks bordering the junction, and there were the ones in use. Those used to be shunted, arranged and rearranged, according to their purposes. Sometimes we even boarded slowly running railway engines, locomotives, used for shunting the passenger coaches and freight cars.