What is India’s ‘game plan’ on Bangladesh?

Since the “Monsoon Uprising,” the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her entourage have been staying in India under its hospitality. Neither Hasina nor the Indian government has clarified under what legal status she is there — as a political refugee or under some special arrangement. What is clear, however, is that she is there, and living comfortably.

An Indian online portal, The Print, has provided a detailed account of their stay, part of which was republished in Prothom Alo. According to that report, former state minister Mohammad Arafat said they are working day and night to figure out how Sheikh Hasina can be restored to power. He is not alone. About two thousand Awami League leaders and activists are living at home in India. Some are going to the gym, some are transplanting their hair, and some are joining online meetings. But Arafat, he says, has set aside all comforts and is devoting his time to one task, that is how to remove the Yunus government and reinstate Hasina.

Their stay in India is not any “highly classified” secret. Hasina herself is issuing daily instructions over phone on what should be done and where. She occasionally assures that she will be returning home soon.

Disturbed by this overt political activity of the former head of government, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry sent a formal letter to India requesting that it be stopped. As far as can be recalled, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus raised the same request in his only face-to-face meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi three months ago in Bangkok.