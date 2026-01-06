Mustafizur dropped from IPL: Jaishankar will have to start all over again

India has been accusing Bangladesh of the “killing and persecution of Hindus” for the past year and a half. For the same period, the ruling party in India has been holding protests in various states against alleged “persecution of Hindus”. For a year and a half, the Indian government has also largely stopped issuing visas to Bangladeshis. Diplomatic statements between the two countries have continued without pause. Why did it not occur to the BCCI all this time that the situation would become complicated if Bangladeshis played in the IPL? Why this sudden awakening only after threats from a few leaders such as former BJP MLA Sangeet Som or Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Nirupam?

The surprise deepens when one recalls that, in the past, the BJP did not heed even the threats of Bal Thackeray, founder of its oldest ally Shiv Sena, when it came to stopping cricket with Pakistan. In 1999, Shiv Sena activists had dug up the cricket pitch at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Towards the end of 2012, Bal Thackeray again attempted to stop Pakistan’s cricket tour of India, writing in the party mouthpiece Saamana that allowing the Pakistani team to tour India would be a “national disgrace”. The central government did not accept his demand. Nor did the BJP support Thackeray. The party’s national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said, “Cricket and politics should remain separate.” Most importantly, the BCCI was not then part of politics.

What do we see now? Bangladeshi players were allowed to participate in the auction. Shah Rukh Khan’s team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bought Mustafizur for INR 92 million. The BCCI did not utter a word! Suddenly, as soon as demands were raised by one or two leaders like Sangeet Som, the board sprang into action, and KKR bowed its head to the BCCI’s order regarding Mustafizur. It is not unreasonable to think that policy on Bangladesh-India relations is now being dictated by the BCCI rather than the South Block!