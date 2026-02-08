Let the name of Shaheed Hadi not become a tool in power politics

Recent clashes in the Shahbag-Intercontinental area have brought us back to the old question: Is Bangladesh slipping back into the politics of agitation before the elections?

The murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Bin Hadi is undoubtedly tragic. His family is still seeking answers—what happened and why. Their demand for justice is natural. The citizenry will seek an impartial investigation—this is also natural. But the question remains, will this demand follow a path that destabilises the state, elections, and political stability anew?

In the current situation, two different narratives have emerged. The government is saying no shots were fired. The protesters claim there was excessive use of force. The only way to bridge this gap is through a swift, transparent, and credible investigation. The clearer the investigation results, the less the doubt. As doubts decrease, so does agitation. If justice is delayed or remains unclear, rumours spread. When rumours spread, controlling the situation becomes difficult.