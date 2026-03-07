Confronting darkness through the light of art

It takes immense courage to keep looking at painful realities instead of turning away toward comfort. Art does not seek quick conclusions or soothing resolutions. It allows vulnerability and uncertainty to exist.

What artists do require is extraordinary courage. The suffocating realities we often cannot stand with bare eyes appear through their works of art. Artists observe with piercing attention and allow themselves to absorb the sorrow, violence, and contradictions of their time. They allow themselves to be bruised by reality and then translate that discomfort into art which others can encounter.

As I walked through the exhibition inside the burned building of Prothom Alo, curated by artist Mahbubur Rahman, these reflections began to surface.