Dr. Shamsul Huda: The man and his time

The good that men do lives after them, the evil is oft interred with their bones. Sorry about this twisting of the famous eulogy of Mark Antony about Julius Caesar. But I am going to take the liberty of giving a second twist to this immortal line by saying - The good that men do sometimes lives after them, but this good is oft interred with their bones.

I take this liberty because I want the world to know about a man and not to forget him after his passing away. A man I have known almost my lifetime and honestly hope his legacy lives on.

Dr. Shamsul Huda was a man out of his time in his devotion to his work and love for the country. He did not shine brightly in the limelight after the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 because he lacked the skills of sycophancy. Maybe that was due to the strength of his character.