An eye must be kept on the military government

Other than the five years following the 2015 election, Myanmar has been under direct military rule since 1962. And even though Bangladesh is a close neighbour, relations with the country have remained on formal footing. That is why there is no reason to believe that Monday’s military coup in Myanmar will have any impact on these relations. However, Bangladesh needs to stay alert about whether Myanmar’s military government takes up any fresh measures.

The western world may be expressing their dismay about the end of democracy here, but the fact remains that democratic rule never existed there. The authority of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was very limited. One fourth of the parliament members were from the military. They would attend parliament in uniform.