ASEAN, Myanmar and Rohingya crisis

It is almost the same situation in Indonesia. Indonesia made a few statements against Myanmar in the past at the ASEAN meetings, but was not active in this regard on the international front. It still is not.

However, the ASEAN bloc has not been entirely silent. In 2018, the ASEAN secretary general had approached the Myanmar government for talks on the Rakhine situation and refugee repatriation and prepared a report in this regard. In 2019 the ASEAN came up with a report about the state of the 1.9 million (19 Lakh) Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and looked into possible solutions to the crisis. While not using the word ‘Rohingya’ in the reports of its last two summits, ASEAN had discussed solutions to the issue. However, the matter hardly progressed any further.

Meanwhile, given the changed circumstances in Myanmar, ASEAN seemed to have also changed its stand at its summit held on 24 April in Jakarta, headed by its chair, Brunei’s Sultan Bolkiah. After the military junta took over power in Myanmar in February, this regional union ASEAN has displayed more concern, particularly over the killings in the anti-junta protests and the confrontation between the two sides.

This ASEAN summit was particularly significant due to the attendance of head of Myanmar’s military junta General Min Aung Hlaing. The US and EU have imposed sanctions against General Min Aung Hlaing, but his presence at the ASEAN summit bore significance. In the proposal regarding ASEAN’s mediation in Myanmar’s internal affairs, while the name of the Rakhine state was not mentioned, there was talk of paying more attention to the refugees staying in Bangladesh and those inside Myanmar.

The recommendations mentioned that the repatriation can start after a selection process through bilateral discussions with Bangladesh. It was said that, if necessary, the ASEAN secretariat was ready to extend its cooperation.