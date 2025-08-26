Who benefits if the election becomes uncertain

When a specific timeline for the election was announced, many people breathed a sigh of relief. I say ‘breathed’—in the past tense—because barely three weeks after the month of the election was declared, coinciding with the anniversary of the 5 August mass uprising, much of that relief has evaporated.

It is not that the government or the chief adviser has backtracked from the announced schedule. According to both the chief adviser and the chief election commissioner, the election will be held in early February 2026, with the schedule to be announced in December this year. The question is why then is there still so much doubt in people’s minds about the election? Why does everyone keep asking will the election really be held in February.

The reactions of political parties to the announcement of the election schedule varied significantly. BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul reacted by saying, “This historic announcement will end Bangladesh’s political deadlock and smooth the path to democratic transition.”

But BNP’s enthusiasm was not shared by other parties. Jamaat-e-Islami welcomed the announcement with several “ifs” and “buts.” They emphasised holding elections based on the “July Charter,” ensuring its legal foundation, and incorporating it into the constitution.