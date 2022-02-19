Awami League: What it said and what it does

Section 3.2 to the manifesto said: Alongside establishing human rights for all, any attempts to violate human rights will be resisted. The United States has imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its present and past officials for enforced disappearances and extra judicial killings that have taken place over the past three years. Such sanctions have been unprecedented in Bangladesh. I leave it to the Awami League leaders to judge whether this has brightened the image of the country or tarnished it.

The Awami League manifesto spoke of continuing the drive against militancy, drugs and corruption and of adopting a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption. They spoke of using advanced data and technology to gradually bring the level of corruption down to nil. The implementation of this policy has not been visible whatsoever over the past three years. Even the most die-hard supporter of the government will not say that corruption has decreased in this time.

When ACC official Md Sharif Uddin started investigating corruption related to land acquisition in three projects of the government, his life was threatened. And rather than providing him with any form of protection, the ACC chairman sacked him. There is an ongoing debate within the government as to who is more corrupt, the politicians or the civil servants. According to information provided by the foreign minister, it is a higher number of bureaucrats that have second homes in Canada.

Section 3.6 of the manifesto stated that terrorism, militancy, communalism and narcotics would be uprooted. The government has been successful in uprooting militancy. They really displayed zero tolerance in this regard. Internationally too, militancy has weakened. But there has been no reflection of zero tolerance against terror and drugs. Many persons were killed in 'gunfights' in the name of the drive against narcotics, but later these persons were found to be innocent. Even if they were criminals, they should be tried at first and then punished. Before the killing of retired army major Sinha came to light, the law enforcement agencies didn't even acknowledge that extrajudicial killings took place. Such 'gunfights' have considerably decreased after the Sinha killing.