Political government also should gain trust

anA meeting was arranged a few weeks ago at the Dhaka Reporters Unit (DRU) to discuss the lives and livelihoods of people living near coal-powered power plants. Professors from both Bangladesh and abroad participated, along with activists, researchers, and authors writing in Bangla or English.

There is hope that the discussion will be mentioned in upcoming write-ups or speeches. Most of the speeches, however, appeared to be merely appeasing the organisers.

However, one victim present at the discussion revealed irregularities in the release of compensation—he had not received his money, and many others were missing their installments.

He apprehended that if a political government takes over, no further funds would be available and complications would only increase.

There is a fear that, just as cronies and cohorts of the political party embezzled compensation funds for the Padma Bridge, similar incidents might occur here.