Why is the question of empty rhetoric on state reform arising?

In recent times, the most frequently mentioned word in Bangladesh’s political discourse is perhaps 'reform'. Discussions and activities around reform began as soon as the interim government came to power. Numerous commissions, task forces, and committees were formed. Hundreds of recommendations and proposals have been made by these commissions, task forces, and committees. However, after 15 months of the interim government, it appears that reforms in fundamental socio-economic areas are not even being discussed.

Out of more than a thousand recommendations from five reform commissions on political and institutional matters, only 166 were discussed in the consensus commission. Even among these, political consensus has not been established on many fundamental reform issues. And in the cases where consensus has been reached, expected progress in implementation is lacking. In many instances, key elements are mysteriously omitted or altered. Examples include reforms in the police and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The formation of an independent police commission, long discussed as a means to manage the police force professionally while keeping it free from political and bureaucratic influence, is underway during the interim government’s tenure. However, the way it is being formed raises concerns that the commission will become a powerless institution, dominated by the ruling political party and bureaucracy, similar to the current ACC.