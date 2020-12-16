Bangabandhu and the emergence of Bangladesh

The coming together of two celebrations—the birth centenary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh—remind us once again about the uniqueness of the creation of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu’s pivotal role in this creation. Bangladesh was the first instance of an ethnic-linguistic nationalist movement succeeding in gaining sovereign state status in the post-colonial period. No other nationalist movement in Asia, Africa and Latin America had that distinction before. What was also remarkable was our success in breaking out of the colonial rule of Pakistan within a relatively short period of twenty-four years.

The achievement of statehood was by no means an easy or certain proposition. Our struggle for the assertion of ethnic-linguistic identity together with the struggle for establishing a democratic polity and a just socio-economic order started almost immediately after the creation of Pakistan, and grew in strength all through the 1950s and 1960s. However the whole Bangali nation was mobilized behind the demand for self-rule only after 1966 when Bangabandhu started his Six-Point movement. His unique contribution was his ability to mobilise all sections of the Bangali population and keep them united under his leadership till he was able to realise his dream of Bangladesh.

The history of our nationalist struggle has been told many times by many people. Here I shall discuss the common threads in the development of our nationalist movement, highlighting the evolution of our nationalist discourse and the catalytic role played by Bangabandhu’s leadership in steering our nationalist struggle towards independence.